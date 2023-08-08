Get your throwing arms ready, start practicing your hisses and boos — StageCenter’s biennial melodrama opens its three-week run Thursday night.

“The Curse of an Aching Heart” has all the elements of a traditional melodrama: studly heroes, comely heroines and dastardly villains — in short, something for everyone to love.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 26, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 20.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors for Friday and Saturday performances. All tickets are $12 for Thursday nights and the Sunday matinee.

Veteran melodrama director Jennifer Hargis said, “Melodramas encourage audience participation, so people are more invested when they watch them. The amount of fun they have hinges greatly on how much they participate.

“The audience can boo, hiss, cheer, and throw popcorn, and the cast interacts with them to a degree as well.”

Audience favorite J. Paul Teel appears as the villain, Windermere Hightower, while Bailey Rogers plays the heroine, Melody Lane and Chris Rogers stars as hero Lucius Goodenough.

Others in the cast include Robin Sutton, Harold Presley, Nancy Woods, Katie Irwin, Joshua Page, Kassandra Maduzia, Kelly Maedo, Tim Scott, Max Lampo, Andi Scott and Mark Bendiksen — who, appropriately, plays Piano Guy.

In addition to Hargis, the crew includes Hannah Shaw, assistant director; Lilly Sutton, stage manager; Ben Zimmer, light and sound director; Andi Scott, costume director; and October Scott, costume assistant.

Theater legend Alan Bryant is the major underwriter and Mark and Linda Bendiksen are intermediate underwriters.

Hargis said, “The audience will be treated to a fast-paced and hilarious evening of both the play itself and a couple of Vaudeville-style acts in which the players perform quick sketches that they wrote themselves.

“There will be a Card Girl who introduces the names of each scene and ushers in the two 10-minute intermissions, and a Piano Guy who inserts himself into the action throughout the show.”

Popcorn will be available for $1 before the show and at intermission, with free refills.

Hargis said, “Each melodrama production has elements that distinguish it from others, while managing to follow the same plot formula. There’s always a heroine in dire straits, a hero who wants to marry her, and a villain who not only wants to marry the heroine, but steal a family fortune, but the family business and the various peripheral characters are different.

“The biggest thing that makes every production — and indeed every performance — new and fresh is the cast. Every cast member has great ideas and I try to incorporate as many as I can, which can make for a wild audience experience sometimes.

“I only do melodramas every other year so I never run out of ideas.”

Hargis said, “Melodramas are both easier and harder to produce. On the one hand, the set and lighting design can be fairly simple, and sound cues are few and far between.

“Characterizations are based on well-established tropes. Pretty much everyone has their easily recognizable puzzle piece. The harder part is sometimes getting new actors to embrace hamming it up, facing the audience instead of their scene partners a great deal of the time, and getting them to a place where they’re comfortable with going off-script periodically to speak to the audience and then jumping back into the play where they left off.

“With regular plays, there can be intricate and important aspects to the set, lights and sound, guiding the actors to their characters, and keeping things more grounded in realism.

“For the show ‘Baskerville’ last year, there were 22 different locations both indoors and out which affected both the set and the lighting, close to 30 characters played by 6 people, 86 sound effects, and a train and a couple of carriages for them to ride in. I had to design a flip up background, as well as methods of depicting people ‘riding’ in these vehicles, and helping each actor devise methods of distinguishing each character they played from another through costumes and accents.

“That was a crazy show and I loved every minute of it because the cast and crew all had fun bringing it together. A solid cast and crew are always vital to a production, and I’ve been blessed with the best.”