The challenge of finding what soothes the pain

In the journal JAMA Network Open, research on the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19 shows that at least 50% of COVID-19 survivors experience numerous physical and psychological health issues lasting six months or more after their initial recovery. According to The Washington Post, while the adverse health effects vary from person to person, more than half experienced a decline in general well-being and the onset of pain. “Cardiovascular issues — chest pain and palpitations — are common, as are stomach and gastrointestinal problems,” reports the Post.

While some doctors see these post-recovery symptoms as largely psychosomatic, what such a diagnosis conveniently sidesteps is the greater issue. There is a lack of understanding of what exactly is triggering the infirmities, making the approach to treatment a guessing game.

This got me to thinking about our concept and understanding of pain. What the Free Dictionary describes as “an unpleasant feeling that is conveyed to the brain by sensory neurons. Discomfort that that signals actual potential injury to the body.”