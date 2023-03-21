The Brook & The Bluff headlines the Spring Concert Series at Texas A&M’s Aggie Park this Saturday.

The event is organized by MSC Town Hall, a student organization which has brought live music and entertainment to A&M’s campus since 1951, in collaboration with A&M’s Office of the President. The concert is free, open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

“The Spring Concert Series is a great opportunity for students to see all the planning and hard work that goes into programming live events,” Noah Beyer, large events and concert series co-executive for MSC Town Hall, said in a release. “I’m so excited to bring an act such as The Brook & The Bluff to campus and see how each performance of the series continues to grow.”

The final performance of the Spring Concert Series will be April 14. More information can be found on MSC Town Hall’s social media pages.

“Our purpose is to bring live entertainment to campus,” Doug Sweet, program advisor for MSC Town Hall, said in a release. “We encourage student development by facilitating events such as the Spring Concert Series, providing students the opportunity to focus their creativity and passion into a real-world setting.”