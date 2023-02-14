The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley will host the Putt N’ Party mini golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan from noon to 7 p.m.

Players can register as an individual for $25 or as a team of four for $100. All proceeds will go toward The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley. There will be a silent auction, live music and a chance to win $5,000.

Event organizers said The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley has seen record growth in membership during the 2022-23 school year.

Registered players must be ages 10 and older. Online registration is open until noon Friday. Onsite registration will be available Saturday at Big Shots from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information and to register for the event, visit bgcbv.org/puttnparty.