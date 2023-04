The BEE Community will host its spring fundraiser, Tacos + Tunes, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at 3829 Old College Road in Bryan.

Admission is free to the open house event, which will feature music, food, shopping, games and more. The BEE Community, which creates opportunities and jobs for people with disabilities, has a goal of raising $75,000 at the event.

Tickets for the event can be claimed by registering at thebeecommunity.com or at the event itself.