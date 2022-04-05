The Barricade Boys bring the sounds of London's West End to Rudder Auditorium

Many seasons ago, MSC OPAS brought the acclaimed musical “Les Misérables” to the Rudder Auditorium stage for a week-long run.

The full musical won’t be available this week, but Brazos Valley audiences will have the chance to hear four stars from London’s West End productions of “Les Mis.”

On Thursday, OPAS will present “The Barricade Boys,” who will close out the pandemic-abbreviated 49th OPAS season.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets range from $20 to $70, available at the MSC Box Office on the ground floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 979-845-1234.

Simon Schofield, Kieran Brown, Craig Mather and George Tebbutt comprise The Barricade Boys. All have appeared in “Les Miserables” in London and its members also have been seen in shows such as “Mamma Mia!,” “Wicked,” Billie Elliott,” The Sound of Music,” Phantom of the Opera” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Although “Les Mis” is the show they share in common, The Barricade Boys will perform a wide range of music, from showtunes to pop classics from Queen, Journey, Motown and the Beatles.

Among the showtunes slated to be performed are “I Dreamed A Dream” from “Les Misérables,” the eponymous “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Music of the Night” from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Bui Doi” from “Miss Saigon” and “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman.”

OPAS will announce its 50th anniversary season on April 20.