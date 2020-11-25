Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station

The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:
• City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office.
• The city of Bryan’s public works call center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs can call 979-822-3777.
• The Bryan-College Station Public Library System (Clara B. Mounce Library, Larry J. Ringer Public Library, Carnegie Center of Brazos Valley History) closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed through Sunday. Normal COVID-19 hours resume Monday.
• Bryan Texas Utilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Bill payments can be made at kiosks at the H-E-B locations at Texas Avenue and Texas 21 and at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and 24 hours at the BTU office drive-through, 205 E. 28th St. Payments also can be made over the phone through the e-payment option by calling 979-821-5700. Pay online at www.btutilities.com.
• The Bryan Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday. Normal hours for lap swimming will resume Monday.
• Bryan Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and Friday. Any documents or payments due to the court those days will only be accepted Monday.
• The City Course at Phillips Event Center will be closed Thursday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.
• Solid waste and brush and bulk services also will be rescheduled because of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential refuse or brush and bulky service Thursday. Thursday’s route for residential refuse will be collected Friday, and Thursday’s route for brush and bulky waste will be collected Saturday. Friday’s routes will run on the normal schedule.
• College Station city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• For College Station residents, regular Thursday trash pickups will be collected Friday, and regular Friday pickups will be collected Saturday.
• To report an electrical outage, College Station Utilities customers should call 855-528-4278 and have their account number ready.
• Payments due to the municipal court Thursday or Friday must be paid by 5 p.m. Monday.
• The Lincoln Recreation Center and Southwood Community Center will be closed through Sunday.
• The Eagle will close at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and reopen Friday at 8 a.m. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. Call 776-2345 before 10 a.m. if you didn’t receive your paper.
• Area banks are closed Thursday. Check with your local branch to see if it’s open Friday.
• Post offices will be closed Thursday.
