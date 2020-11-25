Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station

• The City Course at Phillips Event Center will be closed Thursday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

• Solid waste and brush and bulk services also will be rescheduled because of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential refuse or brush and bulky service Thursday. Thursday’s route for residential refuse will be collected Friday, and Thursday’s route for brush and bulky waste will be collected Saturday. Friday’s routes will run on the normal schedule.

• College Station city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• For College Station residents, regular Thursday trash pickups will be collected Friday, and regular Friday pickups will be collected Saturday.

• To report an electrical outage, College Station Utilities customers should call 855-528-4278 and have their account number ready.

• Payments due to the municipal court Thursday or Friday must be paid by 5 p.m. Monday.

• The Lincoln Recreation Center and Southwood Community Center will be closed through Sunday.

• The Eagle will close at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and reopen Friday at 8 a.m. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. Call 776-2345 before 10 a.m. if you didn’t receive your paper.