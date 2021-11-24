Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station

The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:

City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office.

The city of Bryan’s public works call center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs can call 979-822-3777.

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System (Clara B. Mounce Library, Larry J. Ringer Library, Carnegie History Center) closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed through Sunday. Normal hours resume Monday.

Bryan Texas Utilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Bill payments can be made at kiosks at the H-E-B locations at Texas Avenue and Texas 21 and at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and 24 hours at the BTU office drive-through, 205 E. 28th St. Payments also can be made over the phone by calling 821-5700. Pay online at btutilities.com.

The Bryan Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday. Normal hours for lap swimming will resume Monday.

Bryan Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and Friday. Payments due to the municipal court Thursday or Friday must be paid by 5 p.m. Monday.