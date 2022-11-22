Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station

The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:

City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office.

The city of Bryan’s public works call center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs can call 979-822-3777.

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System (Clara B. Mounce Library, Larry J. Ringer Library, Carnegie History Center) closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed through Sunday. Normal hours resume Monday.

Bryan Texas Utilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Bill payments can be made at kiosks at the H-E-B locations at Texas Avenue and Texas 21 and at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and 24 hours at the BTU office drive-through, 205 E. 28th St. Payments also can be made over the phone by calling 821-5700. Pay online at btutilities.com.

The Bryan Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday. Normal hours for lap swimming will resume Monday.

Bryan Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and Friday. Payments due to the municipal court Thursday or Friday must be paid by 5 p.m. Monday.

The City Course at Phillips Event Center will be closed Thursday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

There will be no solid waste, brush or bulky residential service on Thursday. Thursday’s trash routes in Bryan and College Station will be collected Friday, and Thursday’s route for brush and bulky waste will be collected Saturday. Friday’s routes will run on the normal schedule in Bryan; Friday’s routes in College Station will be picked up on Saturday.

College Station city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

To report an electrical outage, College Station Utilities customers should call 855-528-4278 and have their account number ready.

The Lincoln Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday through Sunday, and the Southwood Community Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is closed Thursday.

The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic site and Barrington Living History Farm will be closed on Thursday.

Area banks are closed Thursday. Check with your local branch to see if it’s open Friday.

Post offices will be closed Thursday.