Thanksgiving Day expected to start with rain as cold front moves through Brazos Valley

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for most of Thanksgiving Day in the Brazos Valley, and most of the region will start the day with showers and thunderstorms.

The day will start out with temperatures in the mid-60s, and a cool front moving through the area could cause temperatures to drop a few degrees in the afternoon, Charles Roeseler, meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office, said.

After the sun goes down, temperatures should dip further into the 50s and reach the upper 40s by midnight, Roeseler said.

Rain and gusty northwesterly winds will accompany the front with some areas seeing locally heavy rain that could cause flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas, Roeseler said.

According to the NWS forecast, rain could begin in the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday.

Roeseler said the NWS is not expecting any severe weather to develop with the front, but the Brazos Valley could get between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Most of the showers should move through quickly as they continue down toward the coast.

Most of the rain should end in the afternoon before people sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, Roeseler said.