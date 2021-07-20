Texas vineyards looking to overcome weather, pandemic-related setbacks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s not a projection ... but that’s something interesting to look for in the 2021 vintage,” Pontasch said. She urged area residents to support local wineries and vineyards, noting the myriad setbacks wrought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Messina Hof Winery CEO and head winemaker Paul Bonarrigo said Friday that “this year has definitely given us some curveballs,” noting that Messina Hof has vineyards throughout the state. The Bryan vineyard dropped to 9 degrees during Winter Storm Uri in February, with another vineyard dropping to 5 degrees below zero.

“The good news is that at that time of year, the vineyards were about as dormant as they could be, so we didn’t suffer nearly the damage we expected,” he said. Another freeze later in the year and hail storms in the High Plains piled onto the challenges.

He estimated a total crop reduction from weather challenges for Messina Hof of 50% to 60% when compared to the start of the year, which he said was similar to the losses in 2020.

“Even though the crop level is down, from everything I’ve seen, the vine health — even though we lost fruit, the vine health is actually really good,” he said. “I think 2021 will go down as a quality vintage … and I think in the end, the customer will benefit because the quality is going to be really nice.”

Bonarrigo said business is improving for Messina Hof this summer, with tours, winery traffic and other programs all growing in the last couple months. He expressed appreciation for the Bryan-College Station community’s support of Messina Hof and urged people to visit its website for more information about its wines and events.

