Texas State 4-H Horse Show comes to a close

The 59th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show is wrapping up its time at the Brazos County Expo today following a weeklong competition.
Today’s schedule is packed with final competitions and award presentations, while the overall event has included 40 classes of competitions, educational opportunities in which visitors could talk with college representatives from across the state, and the chance for several students to receive scholarships.
Chelsie Huseman, who co-manages the state event, said that the opportunity for 4-H competitors to showcase what their horses can do is “numerous and very diversified,” noting that there are English and Western events as well as those that involve cattle and others that have roping.
“There’s just a lot of different types of classes for them to participate in which is fantastic because we have such a large state in Texas, and Texas has the highest number of horses in the United States, so our industry is really diverse,” Huseman said. “And so the show is just kind of an example of meeting that diversification and needs and desires for 4-H to be a piece of a huge industry; there are a lot of components that go into it and those opportunities are available at the show.”
Huseman, who is also a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horse specialist, said $6,000 in division scholarships are awarded at the show thanks to donations that people make to 4-H. An additional $12,000 is also awarded through scholarships provided by industry partners including the Texas Quarter Horse Association and Hi-Pro Feeds.
Since 2019, the state horse show has been held at the Brazos County Expo following more than 30 years at the Taylor County Expo in Abilene. Huseman said that 4-H bids out the state show facilities every five years, and Brazos County put together “a competitive bid” that highlighted the community support and excitement for holding the event in the Bryan-College Station area. The fact that the state horse show began on A&M’s campus was considered by leadership involved in the decision-making process, Huseman said.
This year, and every year since the show moved to Brazos County, Huseman said there has been an increase in the number of competitors, which are known as 4-H exhibitors.
This week’s show brought to town about 340 exhibitors, hundreds of loved ones to see the competitions, and about 50 people assigned to manage the show. It’s estimated that the visitors will have a $600,000 economic impact on the Bryan-College Station community.
There have been some parts of the show that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the show was not canceled but Huseman said some of the social events were not held and several measures were taken to ensure crowds didn’t form. Some of the social distancing precautions were made again this year, she said, but all events were back in full swing.
Aside from competing, youth can get involved in helping the show run smoothly as a Texas 4-H equine ambassador. This year was 15-year-old Kylan Canon’s first time in that role; she said she has helped work gates and run errands and encouraged exhibitors throughout the process.
While she has enjoyed the experience, Canon said she wants to eventually compete in the show. She has a retired A&M equestrian horse that she is going to train with in pursuit of that goal.
“I love serving people,” Canon said as she explained why she got involved as an ambassador, “so this is definitely up my alley.”