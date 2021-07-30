Texas State 4-H Horse Show comes to a close

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2019, the state horse show has been held at the Brazos County Expo following more than 30 years at the Taylor County Expo in Abilene. Huseman said that 4-H bids out the state show facilities every five years, and Brazos County put together “a competitive bid” that highlighted the community support and excitement for holding the event in the Bryan-College Station area. The fact that the state horse show began on A&M’s campus was considered by leadership involved in the decision-making process, Huseman said.

This year, and every year since the show moved to Brazos County, Huseman said there has been an increase in the number of competitors, which are known as 4-H exhibitors.

This week’s show brought to town about 340 exhibitors, hundreds of loved ones to see the competitions, and about 50 people assigned to manage the show. It’s estimated that the visitors will have a $600,000 economic impact on the Bryan-College Station community.

There have been some parts of the show that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the show was not canceled but Huseman said some of the social events were not held and several measures were taken to ensure crowds didn’t form. Some of the social distancing precautions were made again this year, she said, but all events were back in full swing.