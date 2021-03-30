Texas Senate votes to pass Schwertner’s power grid bill

Schwertner said the bill has bipartisan support in the Senate and he expressed optimism about its House prospects. He said he did not know Gov. Greg Abbott’s views on the legislation. If each chamber votes in favor of the bill with a two-thirds majority, it would go into effect immediately.

“The bill has a lot of input from a lot of different senators. It is a bipartisan piece of legislation; not everybody is happy with every part of it, which usually means it’s a good bill,” he said.

The bill would require retail public utilities to “defer collection of the full payment of bills that are due during an extreme weather emergency until after the emergency is over and shall work with customers to establish a pay schedule for deferred bills.”

Schwertner said the bill would “strengthen the oversight” capabilities of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Railroad Commission, and would overhaul the Energy Reliability Council of Texas.

“We need to get the right people in charge,” Schwertner said. He added that the legislation includes wind and solar power provisions, and said the bill addresses “the long-term reliability of the grid.”