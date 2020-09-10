Texas school districts' coronavirus numbers to be posted online

Beginning later this month, COVID-19 data for Texas school districts will be posted to the Department of State Health Services website.
School districts were expected to submit their first set of data Tuesday to the Texas Education Agency. Statewide aggregate data will be available starting next week with district-level data available the following week, TEA press assistant Melissa Holmes wrote in an email Wednesday.
The district level information will be updated and posted on a weekly basis, she added.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Bryan schools had four active COVID-19 cases among employees and two positive student cases, said Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning at the Bryan school district, during the district’s monthly workshop Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, College Station schools had four active COVID-19 cases among staff and 10 active cases among students, district spokesperson Chuck Glenewinkel reported.
TEA will require districts to submit the data every Monday by 5 p.m., Ybarra said.
For any positive student case, she said, the districts also are expected to report how many staff and students were quarantined due to close contact. Typically, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive, but other factors come into play, such as ventilation and whether a mask is worn.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.