Texas Renaissance Festival opens this weekend with COVID-19 precautions in place

Organizers plan to use “town crier” characters to shout social distancing reminders at crowds. Solomon said staff will monitor spacing in food lines and may limit seating at theater spaces and arenas. Visitors also may be asked to eat only at designated spaces. All vendors, performers and other staff members will be wearing masks, Solomon said. Patrons can be required to wear masks by individual shop managers regardless of mandates, and by any festival employee if Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate persists through the season. Otherwise, face masks will be heavily encouraged.

“We are just going to gently remind people who may have their masks off,” Solomon said. “Obviously there are some people who can’t wear masks due to health conditions like asthma. I think the first approach would be the gentle reminder that we have a mask requirement, and we could direct them to places they can take a break from masks. We will also have mask signs throughout festival. I don’t see us forcibly kicking people out if they don’t wear masks. If they get argumentative, we might. I think we would prefer to gently remind people.”

Solomon noted that every year the festival hosts costume contests, and this year it will host a decorative face mask contest every day. Prizes will be offered for patrons whose face masks match their costumes best and fit the day’s theme.