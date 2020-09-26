Texas officials discuss future of higher education

What makes the pandemic so much worse than many other recent setbacks is the combination of an increase in cost and a decrease in revenue, he said.

Institutions had increased costs as they moved services and instruction online to keep students and employees safe, but they also saw a “collapse” of revenue streams such as housing, food services, events, athletics and fundraising, he said.

Texas colleges and universities got about $1.1 billion in CARES Act funding to go to emergency aid for students and to offset campus costs, he said, but it does not cover the losses the institutions have seen.

“We’re all still trying to wrap our arms around the cost of the pandemic to institutions, but it’s in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Keller said Thursday. “So the investments from the CARES Act are very important, very helpful, but they don’t begin to cover the full cost to our students and to our institutions.”

Keller pointed out that while some states have seen significant cuts to higher education funding, Gov. Greg Abbott and legislators allocated $175 million of federal stimulus funds to higher education, with $150 million of that going toward financial aid.