Texas officials discuss future of higher education

Two state legislators and the commissioner of higher education for Texas took part in a virtual town hall this week to discuss the future of higher education in the midst of the pandemic.
With public education the focus of the 2019 Texas Legislative session, the 2021 session was poised to be a higher education session, Chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee Brandon Creighton said during Thursday’s town hall, which was part of the month-long, all-digital Texas Tribune Festival.
When developing the state budget in 2009, he said, the state had to find “upwards of $16 billion in reductions.” Going into this session, he said, the revenue shortfalls are currently projected by the state comptroller to be upward of $5 billion but could be adjusted to be higher later this month or in early October.
When making budgetary decisions, he said, education — a combination of public education and higher education — and health care have to remain priorities.
“Commissioner [Harrison] Keller and Chairman [Chris] Turner and I work very closely together on these issues to make sure that our committees and the rest of the members in the House and the Senate keep higher ed at the top of the list of priorities,” Creighton said.
Keller, commissioner of higher education in the state, said the coronavirus pandemic is the greatest disruption colleges and universities have seen since World War II.
What makes the pandemic so much worse than many other recent setbacks is the combination of an increase in cost and a decrease in revenue, he said.
Institutions had increased costs as they moved services and instruction online to keep students and employees safe, but they also saw a “collapse” of revenue streams such as housing, food services, events, athletics and fundraising, he said.
Texas colleges and universities got about $1.1 billion in CARES Act funding to go to emergency aid for students and to offset campus costs, he said, but it does not cover the losses the institutions have seen.
“We’re all still trying to wrap our arms around the cost of the pandemic to institutions, but it’s in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Keller said Thursday. “So the investments from the CARES Act are very important, very helpful, but they don’t begin to cover the full cost to our students and to our institutions.”
Keller pointed out that while some states have seen significant cuts to higher education funding, Gov. Greg Abbott and legislators allocated $175 million of federal stimulus funds to higher education, with $150 million of that going toward financial aid.
In addition to funding, Turner — who is chair of the House Higher Ed Committee — said another focus of the session should be on establishing a bipartisan coalition to expand access to high-speed broadband internet throughout the state in rural, urban and suburban areas.
“This pandemic has exposed a lot of challenges and shortcomings for our nation and our state and access to high-speed broadband is one of them,” he said, calling it a “strategic imperative” of the legislature.
It is an area, he said, that affects higher education, public education and business throughout the state.
Broadband accessibility should be part of the priority list, but it must be factored in along with the needs in the realms of education, health care and other essential services provided by the state, he said.
While the pandemic has brought major challenges and disruptions, Keller said, it has also brought about an opportunity to change higher education in the state.
“Going forward, we need the students to be active participants and co-authors in the most exciting redesign of higher education that we’ve seen in recent history,” he said.
He also sent a message to all college and university students throughout the state that they have a responsibility to protect themselves, each other, their institution’s employees and the larger community by following the health guidelines set forth by the state and local governments.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.