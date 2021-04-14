Texas officials back 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“Any of the vaccines on the market give much better protection for you than any other course of action you could take to protect yourself from COVID-19,” he said. “The best vaccine is an available vaccine.”

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said that just over 1,100 doses had been given at the Brazos Center hub on Tuesday. About 57% of those were walk-in vaccinations after the county’s vaccine hub struggled this weekend to fill appointment slots. The hub had 1,800 slots open for walk-ins, plus some appointments already set, Stewart said, calling the day’s efforts a “moderate success.”

About 38% of the county’s population ages 16 and up has received at least one vaccine dose, according to DSHS — a percentage that is higher than in the surrounding counties. Experts have said that 70% or more of an area’s total population needs to be inoculated to reach herd immunity.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement midday Tuesday about the pause recommendation.

“Vaccines are a crucial tool to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and remain the most effective way to combat the virus in our communities. I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up,” Abbott said.