Texas officials back 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Texas health officials requested Tuesday that vaccine providers statewide pause the administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal health administrators issued recommendations that states temporarily cease distribution.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint statement Tuesday morning that they are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms appearing 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
The joint statement indicated federal officials issued the pause recommendation “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services said that none of the reported cases of blood clotting occurred in Texas. About 500,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the state, DSHS said.
The Brazos County Health District released a statement to The Eagle on Tuesday afternoon indicating it is “important to contextualize these extremely rare adverse events.”
“Only 0.000095% of those who received the J&J vaccine experienced a blood clot, while almost 20,000 times that have died from COVID-19,” the statement reads.
The health district encourages people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the past three weeks to monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath — and if they experience those symptoms, to contact their health care provider.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Timothy Callaghan, assistant professor of health policy management at the Texas A&M School of Public Health, described the pause as “obviously a setback” considering its potential to sow or further doubt regarding the vaccination process, but he said that “there is no reason not to continue to pursue vaccination” as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be offered.
“The fact that they’re pulling this vaccine temporarily off the market to understand the data better suggests that our safety and effectiveness process is working exactly as it should,” Callaghan said. “That this was noted after six individuals out of literally millions had been vaccinated suggests that they’re paying very close attention to the safety profile of these vaccines.”
Numerous Brazos County residents and others across the country have stated their preference for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in large part because it is a single dose; Callaghan said in response that “even if you’d hoped to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s more important that you get vaccinated now as opposed to waiting and hoping that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes back on the market in a timely manner.”
“Any of the vaccines on the market give much better protection for you than any other course of action you could take to protect yourself from COVID-19,” he said. “The best vaccine is an available vaccine.”
Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said that just over 1,100 doses had been given at the Brazos Center hub on Tuesday. About 57% of those were walk-in vaccinations after the county’s vaccine hub struggled this weekend to fill appointment slots. The hub had 1,800 slots open for walk-ins, plus some appointments already set, Stewart said, calling the day’s efforts a “moderate success.”
About 38% of the county’s population ages 16 and up has received at least one vaccine dose, according to DSHS — a percentage that is higher than in the surrounding counties. Experts have said that 70% or more of an area’s total population needs to be inoculated to reach herd immunity.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement midday Tuesday about the pause recommendation.
“Vaccines are a crucial tool to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and remain the most effective way to combat the virus in our communities. I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up,” Abbott said.
A Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Tuesday was canceled in light of the pause recommendation, among other cancellations and postponements. A drive-up vaccine clinic at the Calvert Fire Department was initially scheduled to administer Johnson & Johnson doses but will now offer the Moderna vaccine, Robertson County officials said. That clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
According to the Texas Tribune, a CDC advisory committee is scheduled to meet today to determine the next course of action and give state health officials further direction on how long the Johnson & Johnson pause might last.