Texas MS 150 bike rides will finish at Kyle Field this Saturday

Bates said the 2019 ride raised nearly $13.9 million for research, programs and services. She went on to praise local officials and organizations for their support in hosting the MS 150’s finish line.

“At the end of the day, the Texas MS 150 is part of the larger mission of the National MS Society to cure MS and also to support people who are living with this debilitating disease,” Bates said.

She added that riders will be arriving at the stadium throughout the day Saturday from their various routes, and that attendees will have the opportunity to explore Bryan-College Station — some for the first time — after finishing their rides.

Scott Sheldon is a co-captain of Aggie Cycling, one of the nearly 300 teams participating in Saturday’s ride. Sheldon said the team includes current Texas A&M students, administrators, professors and others affiliated with the university. A University of Houston graduate, Sheldon said non-Aggies are also welcome to be part of the team.

“Our hope is that we can continue to connect with Aggie families who have either had a friend or family member affected by MS, and to generate support from others who would like to help in finding a cure,” Sheldon said. He said a group of people formed a nonprofit, powered by Houston Physicians’ Hospital, as part of ongoing efforts.