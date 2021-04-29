Texas MS 150 bike rides will finish at Kyle Field this Saturday

About 4,000 cyclists will cross the finish line of the annual Texas MS 150 ride inside Kyle Field on Saturday.
The ride, organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, will conclude in College Station for the first time in 2021. It is typically a two-day event but will be one day this year; the ride was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though fundraising still took place.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,947 participants on 298 teams had already raised a combined $5.1 million dollars for the cause. The longest route, at 102 miles, begins in Katy; the shortest ride is a 68-mile trip from Todd Mission. Cyclists as young as 12 will also start on Saturday morning from Waller (77 miles) and La Grange (80 miles).
Linda Bates, president of the society’s South Central chapter, said the organization has worked in the past several months to put together a safe ride with a variety of virus precautions.
“The Texas MS 150 truly, based on the numbers, is one of the largest cause-related cycling events in the United States. It’s the number one fundraiser for MS in the world, raising an average of $14 million,” Bates said Monday. “It’s an iconic event, and after 35 years, we could no longer end it at the state Capitol. I can’t think of a more iconic spot than College Station, Kyle Field — and truly, the community has been so welcoming of us.”
Bates said the 2019 ride raised nearly $13.9 million for research, programs and services. She went on to praise local officials and organizations for their support in hosting the MS 150’s finish line.
“At the end of the day, the Texas MS 150 is part of the larger mission of the National MS Society to cure MS and also to support people who are living with this debilitating disease,” Bates said.
She added that riders will be arriving at the stadium throughout the day Saturday from their various routes, and that attendees will have the opportunity to explore Bryan-College Station — some for the first time — after finishing their rides.
Scott Sheldon is a co-captain of Aggie Cycling, one of the nearly 300 teams participating in Saturday’s ride. Sheldon said the team includes current Texas A&M students, administrators, professors and others affiliated with the university. A University of Houston graduate, Sheldon said non-Aggies are also welcome to be part of the team.
“Our hope is that we can continue to connect with Aggie families who have either had a friend or family member affected by MS, and to generate support from others who would like to help in finding a cure,” Sheldon said. He said a group of people formed a nonprofit, powered by Houston Physicians’ Hospital, as part of ongoing efforts.
Currently, 33 riders are signed up with the Aggie Cycling team, Sheldon said, which is about half of what was considered normal before the pandemic, but more than he expected for this year.
Local cyclist Kathy Langlotz, who is a member of the Aggie Cycling team for Saturday’s ride, first participated in the Texas MS 150 ride in 2004; she said this week that meeting people impacted by MS has deepened her participation in the annual ride over the years.
“I said from that very first ride I did that part of what I want to achieve in my life is when I’m gone, a little part of the world will be a little bit better because of something I’ve done — and from the first time I did the MS 150, I knew I had achieved that goal,” Langlotz said.
Langlotz expressed excitement that the ride will end in College Station and at Kyle Field, particularly after last year’s cancellation.
“Since 2004, I’ve been riding my bicycle into Austin, so when they announced last year that it was going to finish on Kyle Field, I was just giddy with excitement,” Langlotz said. “It’s every Aggie’s dream. It’s such a special place, and we’re a community of tradition. I’m very much looking forward to riding my bike onto Kyle Field, and I really hope the community knows to come out to the finish line [Saturday] and cheer. Many of the riders have MS, and it’s just an amazing experience.”
To learn more or to donate, visit www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/TXH/Fundraising-Events/Texas-MS-150.