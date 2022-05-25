Texas Medical Board suspends license of local physician charged with sexual assault

The Texas Medical Board announced Tuesday it has temporarily suspended the medical license of Kory Gill, a local physician who was arrested on two charges of sexual assault earlier this month.

The TMB said in a news release that Gill’s suspension was effective immediately “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The TMB said that a temporary suspension hearing will be held as soon as possible with at least 10 days’ notice to Gill and that his suspension will remain until the TMB takes further action.

Gill, 44, was arrested May 4 on two charges of sexual assault from separate incidents with two victims in 2021. He was released from jail after posting $60,000 bail.

Gill worked in different capacities at Texas A&M. He was on the medical staff of A&M Athletics, served as an assistant professor of Family & Community Medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine and was the director of the Texas A&M Family Medicine Residency Sports Medicine Program. Multiple news reports state that Gill was fired in February during a Title IX investigation by A&M officials.