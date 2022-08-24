Texas Meat Market damaged after major fire

The Texas Meat Market in Bryan suffered significant damage on Tuesday afternoon after a major fire in the building.

The Bryan Fire Department and Bryan Police Department arrived on the scene at 600 N. Texas Ave. No one was injured in the fire, according to the store's social media post.

"We are heartbroken to share that at around 3:30 p.m., a little over two years after we opened our doors, a fire tore through the Texas Meat Market and damaged everything we have worked so hard to build," store officials said in the post.

Beginning Thursday, Texas Meat Market will sell tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the store parking lot and will be available for event catering. The store will also be setting up a GoFundMe fundraising page with proceeds going toward employees and building repairs.