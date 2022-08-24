 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas Meat Market damaged after major fire

  • 0

The Texas Meat Market in Bryan suffered significant damage on Tuesday afternoon after a major fire in the building. 

The Bryan Fire Department and Bryan Police Department arrived on the scene at 600 N. Texas Ave. No one was injured in the fire, according to the store's social media post.

"We are heartbroken to share that at around 3:30 p.m., a little over two years after we opened our doors, a fire tore through the Texas Meat Market and damaged everything we have worked so hard to build," store officials said in the post.

Beginning Thursday, Texas Meat Market will sell tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the store parking lot and will be available for event catering. The store will also be setting up a GoFundMe fundraising page with proceeds going toward employees and building repairs.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert