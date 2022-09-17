Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival set for Oct. 1 at Santa's Wpnderland

Several Brazos Valley Lions Clubs and Santa’s Wonderland are planning a community event that will benefit the Texas Lions Camp on Oct. 1.

The Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival will take place that day at Santa’s Wonderland. A day full of family fun, food, a car show, a raffle, live entertainment and performers are planned.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. Free parking is available at Santa’s Wonderland in the Prancer lot. Events include:

Santa’s Wonderland Band, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Risky Liver Band, 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

John Stork 3 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Car Show 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; awards at 2:45 p.m.

Raffle (drawing at 3 p.m., need not be present to win)

Food trucks and vendors 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free kids’ zone games and activities 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free eye screening for children

Veteran organizations and nonprofit booths

Vendor booths

Since the first campers arrived in 1953, the Texas Lions Camp has served over 70,000 campers. Texas Lions Camp was founded on the principle that every child deserves a happy childhood. By inviting children to participate in activities they may have otherwise believed out of their reach, Lions hope to help them improve their self-esteem and step into their life's calling.

TLC's Mission is to provide, without charge, a camp for Texas children with physical disabilities, diabetes and Down’s Syndrome, regardless of race, religion or national origin.

TLC's Goal is to provide an atmosphere, wherein children who have physical disabilities will be allowed to achieve maximum personal growth and self-esteem.

Volunteers are welcome. Persons interested in helping or with connections to a group that might wish to participate in this celebration should contact: Gerry Hince (817) 266-6893, or email TLCFallfest@lionscamp.com.

For more information visit tlcfallfest.com/ or email TLCFallFest@lionscamp.com.