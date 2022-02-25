Texas Independence Day celebrations scheduled in Brazos Valley

Texas is celebrating 186 years of independence next week, and two Brazos Valley events offer residents an opportunity to celebrate.
The 186th Texas Independence Day Celebration will take place at Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington.
Rachel Flinn, the assistant manager for the historic site, said organizers are hoping to see up to 8,000 people at the free event.
“We are going to have everything from Texan vendors with homemade goods, to demonstrators from the mid-19th century, including living history demonstrations at the convention of 1836 with a signed Declaration of Independence in Texas,” she said. “We will also have cannon firings and musket firings, live music performances, living demonstrations at Barrington Plantation, a historic magician and a Punch and Judy [puppet] show.”
The event will go on rain or shine, Flinn said.
“The weather should be pretty nice on Sunday, and this is a great time to celebrate Texas and this is the perfect way to do that,” Flinn said. “I really enjoy the entire event, but my favorite is the living history demonstrations with our blacksmiths, potters and the magician. This is really neat and something you don’t get to see anywhere else.”
The celebration on the 293-acre park grounds also will include programs from the Star of the Republic Museum, a site replica of Independence Hall and a Barrington Plantation presentation. Alcohol is not permitted at the park; however, there will be multiple vendors available.
The 10th Texas Birthday Bash will be March 4 and 5 in downtown Navasota, with 10 performers scheduled to play live music. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 for one day and $15 for both days. The event also will have a petting zoo, craft show, Old West gunfighters and Texas food vendors.
On March 4, Grupo Vital will perform at 5 p.m.; Los Chicos del 512 at 6:15 p.m.; Jack Ingram at 7:30 p.m.; and Diamond Rio at 9. The following day, Hayden McBride will perform at 2:30 p.m.; Bri Bagwell at 3:45 p.m.; Cory Morrow at 5 p.m.; Randall King at 6:15 p.m.; Pat Green at 7:30 p.m.; and the Randy Rogers Band will close the show at 9.
Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said he is excited to celebrate the 10th year with a great lineup.
“We are looking forward to it; I think this is the best lineup yet. We will have a shuttle available that will run continuously back and forth to pick people up and take them back to their vehicles,” he said. “We have a lot of people who we hope will take in the whole experience; we sold over 15,000 tickets last year, and this year we are expecting in excess of 20,000 people.”
Miller noted that residents may purchase alcohol on site and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the live music. He urged residents to buy the two-day ticket to get a better deal and to make use of the shuttles.
“The weather is supposed to be real nice and sunny, everyone should come out and enjoy the sunshine and some great music and great food,” he said.
To purchase tickets for the Texas Birthday Bash, visit texasbirthdaybash.com.