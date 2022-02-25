Texas Independence Day celebrations scheduled in Brazos Valley

The celebration on the 293-acre park grounds also will include programs from the Star of the Republic Museum, a site replica of Independence Hall and a Barrington Plantation presentation. Alcohol is not permitted at the park; however, there will be multiple vendors available.

The 10th Texas Birthday Bash will be March 4 and 5 in downtown Navasota, with 10 performers scheduled to play live music. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 for one day and $15 for both days. The event also will have a petting zoo, craft show, Old West gunfighters and Texas food vendors.

On March 4, Grupo Vital will perform at 5 p.m.; Los Chicos del 512 at 6:15 p.m.; Jack Ingram at 7:30 p.m.; and Diamond Rio at 9. The following day, Hayden McBride will perform at 2:30 p.m.; Bri Bagwell at 3:45 p.m.; Cory Morrow at 5 p.m.; Randall King at 6:15 p.m.; Pat Green at 7:30 p.m.; and the Randy Rogers Band will close the show at 9.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said he is excited to celebrate the 10th year with a great lineup.