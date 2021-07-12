Texas House Democrats preparing to flee the state in move that could block voting restrictions bill, bring Legislature to a halt

“My Democratic colleagues have been quoted saying all options are on the table,” Phelan told KXAN-TV in an interview that aired the day before the special session began. “Respectfully, all options are on the table for myself as well.”

According to House rules adopted at the beginning of the regular session, two-thirds of the 150-member chamber must be present to conduct business. When the House is in session, legislators can vote to lock chamber doors to prevent colleagues from leaving and can order law enforcement to track down lawmakers who have already fled.

If a quorum is not present when the House convenes Tuesday, any House member can move to make what’s known as a call of the House to “to secure and maintain a quorum” to consider a certain piece of legislation, resolution or motion, under chamber rules. That motion must be seconded by 15 members and ordered by a majority vote. If that happens, the missing Democrats will become legislative fugitives.