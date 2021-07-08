Texas House attempting to reset on contentious elections bill

“Every option is on the table. We are going to use every parliamentary means in front of us to combat this,” Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, told reporters during a news conference hosted by the House Democratic Caucus after the chamber adjourned Thursday. He declined to offer specifics when asked by a reporter for further details a few minutes later.

Even as Phelan has made overtures with colleagues over the second effort to pass an election bill, he has also made clear that he could take a harder line against fleeing Democrats than he did at the end of the regular session.

“My Democratic colleagues have been quoted saying all options are on the table” for the voting legislation in the special session, Phelan told KXAN on Wednesday. “Respectfully, all options are on the table for myself as well.”

The House’s revised approach to the voting legislation is in contrast to the Senate. In that chamber, Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican, is again carrying the omnibus election proposal, which for a second time will be considered before the upper chamber’s State Affairs Committee, which Hughes chairs. The committee is set to consider the legislation Saturday.