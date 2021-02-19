TEXAS GARDENING: Water-stressed peace lilies usually bounce back

Dear Neil: I was given a peace lily a year ago. Many of its leaves are brown around their edges. What would cause that, and how can I make it look better?

A: That is evidence of moisture stress. It could be from excess mineral salts or fertilizer, but with peace lilies it’s usually because the plant has gotten too dry one or more times. They can wilt badly and bounce back when we water them. We think we’ve escaped any problems, but then the leaves turn brown around their edges and at their tips. I would suggest trimming off the browned edges and tapering the points with a pair of really sharp scissors. If the plant is healthy otherwise, you might want to repot it into fresh potting soil and fertilize it to encourage fresh growth. It should rebound on its own fairly quickly. Most of us who have grown peace lilies have encountered this issue at least once.

Dear Neil: One of my pear branches broke in the storm. It split about halfway through. I’ve pulled it back together and am holding it with rope until I hear back from you. Can I wire it until it grows together?