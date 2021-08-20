Texas Department of Transportation shows effects of drunk driving with personal testimonies

The Texas Department of Transportation is sharing stories of people affected by drunk driving, which kills a Texan every nine hours and six minutes.
Perspectives from parents, survivors and offenders are all featured in the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign that launched Friday. The tales range from people who were uninjured because they were pulled over before they hurt themselves or others, to people who lost a family member in a drunk driving incident.
The latter is true for Pam Todaro, who was told by Bryan police officers in August 2014 that her 25-year-old son Dillon had been killed in a drunk driving crash. Todaro’s story was shared in a TxDOT press release and in a video on the Faces of Drunk Driving website. In the video, she encourages people to have a designated driver at the beginning of the night and avoid getting in a car if the driver has been drinking.
“If you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones,” Todaro urged viewers as she held back tears. “They’re the ones who are going to go on without you. Think about them. It will be this way for me until I take my last breath; until I get to go be with him. It’s just hard.”
One of the key messages of the campaign is to remind people they can make plans ahead of time to avoid being in one of these tragic situations. Bob Colwell, public information officer for the TxDOT Bryan office, stressed that drunk driving is “100% preventable.”
There were 963 DUI-alcohol related fatalities in Texas last year, which is a 5% increase from 2019.
Colwell said that 486 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes happened in TxDOT’s Bryan district in 2020, resulting in 27 fatalities and 69 serious injuries. Brazos County is one of 10 counties in the Bryan district; others include Burleson, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Washington.
The campaign comes as Labor Day approaches; the holiday sees a higher volume of DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes. Across the state last year, Colwell said there were 313 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes during the holiday time period, which led to 12 fatalities and 31 serious injuries. Six of those traffic crashes were in the Bryan district, none of which resulted in fatalities or serious injuries.
“Make sure you can be that voice when you go out,” Todaro said in the video. “Say, ‘No, we’re going to get an Uber,’ or say, ‘No, I’m not going to drink tonight, I’m going to be the driver.’ Just have a plan.”
To watch or read more stories that are part of the campaign go to FacesofDrunkDriving.com.