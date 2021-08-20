Texas Department of Transportation shows effects of drunk driving with personal testimonies

The Texas Department of Transportation is sharing stories of people affected by drunk driving, which kills a Texan every nine hours and six minutes.

Perspectives from parents, survivors and offenders are all featured in the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign that launched Friday. The tales range from people who were uninjured because they were pulled over before they hurt themselves or others, to people who lost a family member in a drunk driving incident.

The latter is true for Pam Todaro, who was told by Bryan police officers in August 2014 that her 25-year-old son Dillon had been killed in a drunk driving crash. Todaro’s story was shared in a TxDOT press release and in a video on the Faces of Drunk Driving website. In the video, she encourages people to have a designated driver at the beginning of the night and avoid getting in a car if the driver has been drinking.

“If you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones,” Todaro urged viewers as she held back tears. “They’re the ones who are going to go on without you. Think about them. It will be this way for me until I take my last breath; until I get to go be with him. It’s just hard.”

