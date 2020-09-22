Texas Department of Public Safety identifies victims of Sunday plane crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the four people who died in a Sunday morning airplane crash near the Hilltop Lakes Airport.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper PA-46 Malibu, a single-engine plane, crashed shortly before 11 a.m. All four people on board were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was in an open pasture near the Hilltop Lakes Stables.

DPS spokesman Erik Burse said the victims were Philip A. Ackel, 59, and Pauline S. Ackel, 60, both of Natchitoches, Louisiana; and Missy L. Hix, 59, and Kenneth L. Hix, 59, both from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis said Sunday the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the FAA when the crash happened.

The plane, which was manufactured in 1984, was registered to a corporation in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to FAA registry information. According to a flight schedule filed for the plane, it left Horseshoe Bay near Austin just before 10 a.m. Sunday and was headed to Natchitoches.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.