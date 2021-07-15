Texas Central names Renfe early operator for high-speed train

Texas Central Railroad, developers of the high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas, announced Tuesday it has signed a contract with Renfe Operadora to help with the design and development of the commercial aspects of the project.

Renfe runs 5,000 trains on a daily basis with expertise in commuter and logistics services. Renfe has operated high-speed trains in Spain for almost 30 years.

"Renfe has an established reputation for excellence in railroad operations in Spain and across the world," said Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar in a release. "With their decades of expertise, they were a natural fit to join our team of best-in-class global experts setting the foundation for this new jobs-creating industry we are bringing to Texas."