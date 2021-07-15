Texas Central names Renfe early operator for high-speed train

Texas Central Railroad, developers of the high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas, announced Tuesday it has signed a contract with Renfe Operadora to help with the design and development of the commercial aspects of the project.
Renfe runs 5,000 trains on a daily basis with expertise in commuter and logistics services. Renfe has operated high-speed trains in Spain for almost 30 years.
"Renfe has an established reputation for excellence in railroad operations in Spain and across the world," said Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar in a release. "With their decades of expertise, they were a natural fit to join our team of best-in-class global experts setting the foundation for this new jobs-creating industry we are bringing to Texas."
"Renfe is proud to contribute its unique international high-speed experience to this project as we are the only operator in the world that has participated in designing, developing, operating and maintaining a high-speed train system outside of its home country," said Isaías Táboas, president of Renfe Operadora, in a release. "High-speed rail provides a safe, time efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation option. We truly believe that the Texas Central Railroad project meets all the conditions to become the first truly high-speed system in the U.S. and that it will be a game changer for the State and the country."