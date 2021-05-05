Texas A&M's Veterinary Emergency Team unveils small animal evacuation trailer

Protecting pets ahead of disasters is getting easier for the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, also known as VET, now that it received a new vehicle that will help evacuate small animals in times of emergency.
The 28-foot trailer — a donation from the Banfield Foundation nonprofit organization — is equipped to transport 44 small animals to safety during the evacuation phase of events such as hurricanes and flooding. The 44 kennels are designed with drains in the back to make disinfecting each pet’s space easy.
It has an onboard generator, two rooftop air conditioning units, a 30-gallon fresh water tank and exterior flood lights. There is enough space to allow for ill, injured or anxious animals to be separated from others while being cared for.
The new donation was unveiled Tuesday at the Thomas G. Hildebrand, DVM ’56 Equine Complex.
The VET designed the trailer and Banfield Foundation — which funds programs that enable veterinary care, among other things — provided about $135,000 to pay for it and a Ford F750 truck to pull it. At an unveiling on Tuesday, VET Director Dr. Wesley Bissett said the truck is scheduled to arrive in July but the trailer could be deployed sooner if needed.
Bissett said he is happy that the vehicle can be used not just for transporting animals, but also as a sort of emergency shelter if needed.
“The reality is a lot of people won’t evacuate if they can’t take their animals. … So it’s solving an animal problem, but it’s also solving a person problem,” he said.
VET is the largest veterinary medical disaster response team in the country, according to a press release, and it has cared for thousands of animals while responding to areas impacted by all sorts of natural disasters. As part of A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, the team prepares veterinary professionals and students to participate in emergency response efforts, the school website states.
Bissett said VET, which was created in 2011, goes out on two or three deployments per year, with the shortest having lasted three days and the longest being one that extended to 45 days. He said most deployments are in Texas, but the team has helped in out-of-state emergencies, including with the California wildfires in 2018 and 2020.
The trailer is mainly for household pets such as cats and dogs, but other small animals like chickens could also potentially be helped with the vehicle, Bissett said.
While the main use is for emergencies, Bissett said the vehicle will also be used for training purposes. He added that it should be in use for 15 to 20 years.
This is the first VET vehicle designed for evacuation of animals. Garrett Carr, VET logistics supervisor, said the team has a fleet of 21 trailers and trucks.
Bissett said this new trailer is also the first in the Texas Division of Emergency Management state inventory that is made specifically for evacuation; there are a handful of similar vehicles throughout Texas run by outside organizations.
This is the second vehicle VET has received from the Banfield Foundation. Bissett said in 2017 the foundation donated a medical platform truck that has been deployed several times. The vehicles are stored on A&M’s RELLIS Campus.
The donations to A&M are just a couple of many for the Banfield Foundation. Kim Van Syoc, Banfield Foundation executive director, said the organization has funded about $1.5 million in disaster response grants and vehicles since its inception in 2016.
“I think that all veterinary schools have a very important role in educating future veterinarians, but the work of Texas A&M is incredibly special,” she said in a Monday phone interview. “They see people in the best of times and the worst of times. When you can be a ray of light and hope for people and pets in their absolute darkest time, then I think that’s some of the most important work you can do.”