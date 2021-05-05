Texas A&M's Veterinary Emergency Team unveils small animal evacuation trailer

“The reality is a lot of people won’t evacuate if they can’t take their animals. … So it’s solving an animal problem, but it’s also solving a person problem,” he said.

VET is the largest veterinary medical disaster response team in the country, according to a press release, and it has cared for thousands of animals while responding to areas impacted by all sorts of natural disasters. As part of A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, the team prepares veterinary professionals and students to participate in emergency response efforts, the school website states.

Bissett said VET, which was created in 2011, goes out on two or three deployments per year, with the shortest having lasted three days and the longest being one that extended to 45 days. He said most deployments are in Texas, but the team has helped in out-of-state emergencies, including with the California wildfires in 2018 and 2020.

The trailer is mainly for household pets such as cats and dogs, but other small animals like chickens could also potentially be helped with the vehicle, Bissett said.

While the main use is for emergencies, Bissett said the vehicle will also be used for training purposes. He added that it should be in use for 15 to 20 years.