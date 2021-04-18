Texas A&M's student body president-elect meets with Gen. Rudder's son

Parks said that as student body president, she wants to focus on wellness, inclusion and tradition. She is being proactive in reaching out to student groups to hear what they want to see from student government is a key part of learning how she can help meet those needs.

“I definitely want to continue to support that Aggie community,” Parks said, “and at the end of the day, just make sure everybody knows that they have a place in Aggieland.”

Parks was elected as student body president at the end of February and will officially take on her new title Wednesday after the current president gives his final speech at Aggie Muster.

When reaching out to Parks and Rudder Jr., Brand said he was thrilled with how interested the two were in getting together for a discussion.

For Brand, connecting the two was all about continuing his ongoing efforts to help current students in any way he can. Brand said that ever since he graduated he has received assistance from fellow former students, and he is always looking for ways to help others in similar ways.