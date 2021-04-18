Texas A&M's student body president-elect meets with Gen. Rudder's son

Texas A&M University’s incoming student body president says she plans to look to Maj. Gen. James Earl Rudder for inspiration in her leadership style.
Natalie Parks, a junior communication major from Denton, said after a recent meeting with Rudder’s son, James Earl “Bud” Rudder Jr., that the elder Rudder led with integrity.
Rudder was president of A&M from 1959 to 1970 and president of the A&M System from 1965 until 1970. He held both positions until his death on March 23, 1970. Rudder made membership in the Corps of Cadets optional, allowed women to attend and pushed to integrate the campus. Rudder Tower near Kyle Field on A&M’s campus is named after him.
The meeting between Parks and the younger Rudder was set in motion after Parks said in an interview with A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, that if she could have dinner with one person it would be Gen. Rudder. She explained in the interview that without Rudder, she would not be at A&M, and she credited the general with opening the door for a diverse campus community.
Former student Harry Brand, class of 1962, saw the article and reached out to Parks after she was elected to offer the chance for her to speak with his classmate Rudder Jr.
Parks said it was an exciting invitation that she eagerly told her friends and family about.
At the start of the hour-long conversation, Parks said Rudder Jr. gave her a biography about his father titled Rudder: From Leader to Legend by Thomas Hatfield, which she flipped through as they spoke. It is an opportunity Parks said she is thankful for.
“To be able to see the things that were written on paper about this individual and then hear them come to life like right next to me — that was an incredible experience,” Parks said.
The discussion between Parks and Rudder Jr. was March 22 in a meeting room housed in the Student Activities section of the Koldus Building. It followed a brief tour of the facility that Parks gave Rudder Jr. upon his arrival.
Through the stories Rudder Jr. told, Parks said the recurring theme she noted was Gen. Rudder’s ability to lead with integrity and do what he felt was right despite great opposition. Throughout her time as a student leader at A&M, Parks said, she has always tried to lead with integrity. She said the talk with Rudder Jr. has encouraged her to continue down that path.
“It really does just come down to doing the right thing, even when nobody’s there,” Parks said. “And I think that that will allow me to leave my own impact on this university.”
During her time at A&M, Parks has served as the junior class president, executive vice president of the Collegiate Panhellenic Council, vice president of communication for the Student Government Association and more.
Parks said that as student body president, she wants to focus on wellness, inclusion and tradition. She is being proactive in reaching out to student groups to hear what they want to see from student government is a key part of learning how she can help meet those needs.
“I definitely want to continue to support that Aggie community,” Parks said, “and at the end of the day, just make sure everybody knows that they have a place in Aggieland.”
Parks was elected as student body president at the end of February and will officially take on her new title Wednesday after the current president gives his final speech at Aggie Muster.
When reaching out to Parks and Rudder Jr., Brand said he was thrilled with how interested the two were in getting together for a discussion.
For Brand, connecting the two was all about continuing his ongoing efforts to help current students in any way he can. Brand said that ever since he graduated he has received assistance from fellow former students, and he is always looking for ways to help others in similar ways.
“When I read the [Battalion] article, it brought me back to wondering how, as a former student, I could be of service or assistance or in any way reach out to a current student and give them the knowledge and give them the information that they were seeking,” Brand said. “That’s how all this came about — it was really based upon my experiences with the Aggie Network.”
Rudder Jr. said he took a lot of pleasure in talking with Parks about his father’s life story. He said he hopes Parks now has an “enhanced respect” for Gen. Rudder after having learned more about his accomplishments.
“I walked away with a greater respect for the quality of the students at A&M, because she’s very sharp,” Rudder Jr. said of his time with Parks. “Some might feel that students today are not the quality that Old Army used to develop, and I disagree. I think our students today are equally sharp and equally motivated and equally committed to being good Aggies as we were when I was there.”