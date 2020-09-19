Texas A&M's Kyle Field receives COVID-19 enhancements ahead of football opener

Yell Leaders are not allowed to be on the field due to the restrictions and will lead Aggie fans from platforms stationed along the bottom of the east side of the stadium. Additionally, the Parsons Mounted Calvary cannon will be stationed in the northeast corner but won’t be fired during the game. Instead, the cannon was brought into Kyle Field this week to record firings, which will be played on the scoreboard during the game when A&M scores.

“Various folks that normally would be on the sideline are not on the sideline,” Hurley said. “Inside the field wall, the SEC has really gone to a ruthless reduction of passes. I mean, it is down to nobody down there. The SEC is trying to protect the student-athlete bubble or student-athlete functioning unit.”

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead-period through the end of the year this week, A&M will not officially host recruits this fall. Hurley said there also have been cut backs to tickets given to A&M staff, student-athletes and high school coaches.

Indoor spaces such as club levels will have air conditioning turned over six times each hour, Hurley said, which is the same as a medical facility. Fans sitting in suites will not be allowed to “suite hop” and will be treated as a family unit, as will the Aggie Band. Plexiglas has been installed between each suite.