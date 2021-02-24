Texas A&M's Faculty Senate forms committee seeking standardized process for investigating professors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“[Alvard and Castro’s investigations] raised some serious concerns for the way that it was conducted. I understand that we’re a public university, and professors do have rights of free speech, and certainly to explore controversial ideas in their classrooms,” Stallone said. “But when there’s a complaint about that, the way that it’s handled needs to be done in a very careful and prescribed way. We know from the American Association of University Professors that there are recommended ways that this be done, and evidently we didn’t do that in these two particular cases.”

Stallone stressed that transparency is critical to the process of faculty investigations. While there may be legal reasons not to share some details during an investigation, Stallone said there needs to be a time when the process is made transparent. Allowing the Faculty Senate to weigh in during investigations and following guidelines outlined by the American Association of University Professors would be beneficial, he said.

In the Faculty Senate meeting, Stallone said that there are concerns among faculty members in part because “it was felt that Mr. McGinnis was not qualified to evaluate academic content of faculty members’ instructional materials.”