Texas A&M's Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offers ‘listening sessions’

Texas A&M University current and former students, faculty and staff are welcome to join “online listening sessions” hosted by the Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion starting today.
Other community members are permitted to add their voices to the discussions, which will be hosted on Zoom. Today’s session runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Thursday’s will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Attendees will hear an update on the commission’s recent activities and will be placed in small groups so they can give input. The same information will be available at each session.
The 45-member commission was formed at the end of July. According to the group’s web page, A&M President Michael K. Young and A&M Provost Carol Fierke challenged the organization’s leaders in early meetings to look for areas or issues that the school may be overlooking.
“The goal is to have a campus climate that provides optimal educational opportunities for all,” the site explains.
When Young first announced the group, he said it would look into racial intolerance and historical representations in such areas as statues, policies and practices.
Since then, the commission has been split into four subcommittees that meet either weekly or biweekly to “address critical issues and problems, hear from experts, investigate current data and trends and have discussions about A&M’s mission and values,” the website says. The subcommittees are titled data & policies, values & mission, community engagement and campus culture & climate.
Each subcommittee has its own role, from soliciting community input to reviewing information from academic and non-academic areas that affect the “well-being of impacted campus communities.”
The commission was formed in the midst of several campus protests calling to remove the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue from the heart of campus. Ross was a Confederate general who later served as governor of Texas before becoming A&M’s president in 1891. Rallies have been held in favor of keeping the statue in Academic Plaza as well.
In August, commission co-chair Jimmy Williams said that each of the subcommittees would probably discuss the statue debate to some extent but that the campus culture and climate would likely deal with it the most. In August, state Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion that said the Texas Legislature likely will have the final say on the future of the statue.
The commission will be accepting input until Oct. 31 and will submit a report to Young and the board of regents by mid-November.
Some of the group’s activities thus far include a review of student demographic trends, which the website says show that there has been a drop in African American enrollment and an increase in Hispanic enrollment.
The commission also received a briefing from A&M Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity Robin Means Coleman. The meeting included an overview of benchmark data on faculty, staff and student enrollments and a look at the school’s diversity plan, the website states. Additionally, there was a meeting with A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork and Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Experience Kristen Brown to talk about subjects including the Aggie Commitment program, which has focus areas such as celebrating Black history and excellence.
Online registration for both listening sessions is available at president.tamu.edu within the “Committees & Task Forces” tab.
