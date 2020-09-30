Texas A&M's Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offers ‘listening sessions’

Since then, the commission has been split into four subcommittees that meet either weekly or biweekly to “address critical issues and problems, hear from experts, investigate current data and trends and have discussions about A&M’s mission and values,” the website says. The subcommittees are titled data & policies, values & mission, community engagement and campus culture & climate.

Each subcommittee has its own role, from soliciting community input to reviewing information from academic and non-academic areas that affect the “well-being of impacted campus communities.”

The commission was formed in the midst of several campus protests calling to remove the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue from the heart of campus. Ross was a Confederate general who later served as governor of Texas before becoming A&M’s president in 1891. Rallies have been held in favor of keeping the statue in Academic Plaza as well.

In August, commission co-chair Jimmy Williams said that each of the subcommittees would probably discuss the statue debate to some extent but that the campus culture and climate would likely deal with it the most. In August, state Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion that said the Texas Legislature likely will have the final say on the future of the statue.