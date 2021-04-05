Texas A&M's Campus Muster to be held as a hybrid event this year

Texas A&M’s campus Muster ceremony on April 21 will be held as a hybrid event, with some parts virtual and others in-person.

Traditionally held at Reed Arena, only a limited number of family, guests and a group from the A&M Class of 1971 will be hosted at Reed Arena. Kyle Field will be open to the public to gather to watch a livestream of the ceremony. Gates open at 5 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Candles with an open flame will not be permitted into Kyle Field.

“We are thrilled to open Kyle Field for students and any others looking to Muster with us,” said Lauren Kraus, a Campus Muster chair, in a release. “Our priority is to our honored families and the campus we serve. We are thankful to our Texas A&M partners as they helped us open this way for our peers to safely engage with the ceremony. Kyle Field participants will feel as if they are right with our honored families on the floor of Reed Arena. We know the act of gathering in person somewhere with fellow Aggies feels just as part of the Muster tradition as a solemn ‘here.’ We are excited to broaden Muster to meet this current moment.”