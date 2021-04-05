Texas A&M's Campus Muster to be held as a hybrid event this year

Texas A&M’s campus Muster ceremony on April 21 will be held as a hybrid event, with some parts virtual and others in-person.
Traditionally held at Reed Arena, only a limited number of family, guests and a group from the A&M Class of 1971 will be hosted at Reed Arena. Kyle Field will be open to the public to gather to watch a livestream of the ceremony. Gates open at 5 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Candles with an open flame will not be permitted into Kyle Field.
“We are thrilled to open Kyle Field for students and any others looking to Muster with us,” said Lauren Kraus, a Campus Muster chair, in a release. “Our priority is to our honored families and the campus we serve. We are thankful to our Texas A&M partners as they helped us open this way for our peers to safely engage with the ceremony. Kyle Field participants will feel as if they are right with our honored families on the floor of Reed Arena. We know the act of gathering in person somewhere with fellow Aggies feels just as part of the Muster tradition as a solemn ‘here.’ We are excited to broaden Muster to meet this current moment.”
Aggie Muster is held each year on April 21 to honor Aggies who have died during the previous year. This year’s event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed online and broadcast on KAMU-TV. More than 1,500 names are expected to be on the worldwide Muster roll this year.
The student-run campus Muster ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers, Corps of Cadets buglers, interim A&M president John L. Junkins, A&M student body president Eric Mendoza, chair of The Association of Former Students Pat C. Beaird, and Aggie Muster Committee members.
“As one of our most revered and respected traditions, Muster reminds us that there is a permanent place for every member of the Aggie family,” Junkins said in a release. “Although some are now absent from our lives, they will always be ‘here’ in our hearts. This year we are also grateful that we can safely return to Reed Arena — and join with ceremonies around the world — to commemorate their memories and their legacies.”
The Brazos County A&M Club will hold a Muster Ceremony on April 21 at the Brazos County Expo beginning at 6 p.m. Jon Heidtke, A&M Class of 1981, will be the speaker. The ceremony will be honoring last year’s roll call names. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.bcamc.org.
The Washington County A&M Club will hold an outdoor Muster Ceremony on April 21 at Holht Park’s amphitheater beginning at 6:30 p.m. Larkin O’Hern, A&M Class of 1980, will be the speaker. The event will be moved to Brenham High School if needed because of the weather.
The Robertson County A&M Club will hold a Muster Ceremony on April 21 at the Schultz Lake House in Franklin beginning at 5 p.m. Donations are accepted; for more information, email robcotamuclub@gmail.com.