Texas A&M's annual Family Weekend returns this Friday

Texas A&M is welcoming students’ loved ones to campus with its annual Family Weekend celebration that runs Friday through Sunday.

This year, there will be a mixture of in-person and virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of last year’s in-person events were canceled and some were transitioned into a virtual format, A&M Coordinator of Family Programs Libby Daggers said. She added that to her knowledge, Family Weekend, formerly Parents’ Weekend, has never been canceled since its inception in 1919.

Daggers said that the lineup for this year’s weekend is close to the years past. However, since some hosts are unable to do their events this year, several new ones were added instead including a drive-in style showing of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at Fan Field on Friday, a dueling pianos show on Saturday and community events such as the Saturday morning Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market and the Homegrown at Northgate Farmers + Artisan Market on Sunday.

Registration is required for events, and so far Daggers said there has been “significant interest” in all activities. She said event sizes currently range from 200 at a Saturday tailgate to 3,500 at Friday’s Yell Practice.