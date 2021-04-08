Texas A&M's annual Family Weekend returns this Friday

Texas A&M is welcoming students’ loved ones to campus with its annual Family Weekend celebration that runs Friday through Sunday.
This year, there will be a mixture of in-person and virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of last year’s in-person events were canceled and some were transitioned into a virtual format, A&M Coordinator of Family Programs Libby Daggers said. She added that to her knowledge, Family Weekend, formerly Parents’ Weekend, has never been canceled since its inception in 1919.
Daggers said that the lineup for this year’s weekend is close to the years past. However, since some hosts are unable to do their events this year, several new ones were added instead including a drive-in style showing of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at Fan Field on Friday, a dueling pianos show on Saturday and community events such as the Saturday morning Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market and the Homegrown at Northgate Farmers + Artisan Market on Sunday.
Registration is required for events, and so far Daggers said there has been “significant interest” in all activities. She said event sizes currently range from 200 at a Saturday tailgate to 3,500 at Friday’s Yell Practice.
“I hope families and students see this as an opportunity to spend some quality time together,” Daggers said in an email to The Eagle. “Whether they are coming to campus or participating from home, this weekend is all about celebrating the Aggie family. This is the first large-scale programming we’ve done in a year and we are excited to provide opportunities for families to visit campus and celebrate the Aggie spirit.”
Other festivities this year include a 5k fun run, virtual trivia, Lavender Graduation Celebration for LGBTQ+ graduates and several sporting events including track and field, tennis and baseball.
The Corps of Cadets will also take part in several activities during the weekend, a press release states, including performances by the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Ross Volunteer Company and Fish Drill Team.
Ring Day is also this week and distribution will run through Saturday.
“We are excited to provide a hybrid Family Weekend this year as it makes the event more accessible to our families,” Alex Jantz, assistant coordinator of family programs, said in a press release. “By providing both in-person and virtual events, we are able to curate an experience that celebrates the spirit of Aggieland while also connecting with more members of the Aggie Family.”
Go to familyweekend.tamu.edu/events to view the full schedule.