Texas A&M will honor two at Silver Taps on Tuesday

Texas A&M will hold a Silver Taps ceremony Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. to honor three students who recently died.

The students who will be honored are Benson Chan, a junior aerospace engineering major from Plano who died March 11, and Claudio Romero, a junior statistics major from Ennis who died Feb. 11.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on KAMU-TV and Texas A&M’s YouTube channel.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time.

All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.