Texas A&M will honor three at Feb. 2 Silver Taps
Texas A&M will honor three at Feb. 2 Silver Taps

Texas A&M will hold a Silver Taps ceremony next Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. to honor three students who recently died.

The students who will be honored are Ryan Boles, a freshman majoring in general studies from Boerne who died Jan. 24; Jarrod Glenn, a senior majoring in electrical engineering from Leander who died Dec. 11; and Brandon Williams, a sophomore majoring in wildlife and fisheries science from Mineral Wells who died Oct. 29.

A&M’s Traditions Council asks and expects Silver Taps attendees to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The Silver Taps ceremony will be broadcast on A&M’s YouTube channel.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

