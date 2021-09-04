Texas A&M will honor five at Silver Taps on Tuesday

Texas A&M will hold a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor five students who died in recent months.

The students who will be honored are Josh Cameron Bauerle, a senior agricultural economics major from Dripping Springs who died May 27; Jacob Towns Hardin, a senior electronic systems engineering technology major from Horseshoe Bay, who died Aug. 6; David James McLeod, a sophomore history major from McKinney who died July 31; Samantha Lee Melanson, a sophomore animal science major from Foothill Ranch, California, who died July 3; and Rocky Setiawan, a graduate student in agricultural economics from Indonesia who died April 19.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time.

All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.