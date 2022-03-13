Texas A&M virologist calls current decline in cases a 'lull,' warning of possible future waves

The Brazos Valley’s recent steady decline of COVID-19 numbers does not mean the area is done with the virus, according to the chief virologist at Texas A&M’s Global Health Research Complex.

Benjamin Neuman, who also serves as a biology professor at Texas A&M, described the current state of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley and many other places in the country as a lull.

“We’re in the eye of the storm for the moment, but I don’t know that we can count on that to last,” he said.

One of the reasons he does not think the community can stop worrying about COVID-19 is the surges occurring in Hong Kong where vaccination levels are low and beginning to appear in the United Kingdom where masking requirements were recently relaxed.

Throughout the world, a new omicron-like variant called BA.2, Neuman said, is starting to replace the older omicron variants and cause a new wave of hospitalizations. Neuman expects that to result in more deaths where surges are beginning, calling it the “sad truth” of the virus.

With students and families traveling for spring break, he said, it is “very likely” another wave could hit the Brazos Valley once they return, saying clusters tend to appear when there are many introductions into the community.

“The fastest way to get through this is to be careful. Still do everything you were going to do, except wear a mask while you’re doing it. That feels like a real good compromise to me because you still get to do the thing, but then you don’t get the virus,” he said, acknowledging there are differing opinions on that suggestion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new county-by-county community risk level on its website in the last couple weeks to help people understand the precautions they should take given the situation in their specific county.

What should be avoided, Neuman said, is making broad declarations about regulations and recommendations that cannot be adjusted to fit the situation as it changes.

“If you say that, for example, we are never going to mask or not going to permit masks, and then the situation becomes worse, it would be very nice to be able to respond to that,” he said. “I think by making these broad declarations, you can end up leaving the best tools you have in the toolbox, essentially, and I don’t think that’s a good way to do any job.”

Most of the Brazos Valley region is listed as in a low-risk community level category; however, almost the entire area was in a high level less than two weeks ago, according to the CDC tool.

Neuman said a trap people fall into is looking at the “very, very, very short term” instead of a few months from that moment.

“Every time the virus gets a foothold in a person, it can change,” he said. “They have actually detected some of these delta-omicron recombinants over in Europe now; we don’t know if they’re a big deal or just a thing that happened, but every time you let it grow, it’s going to change. And what we’ve seen very consistently is that the virus finds a way; it finds some new version that is a little bit better.”

The latest omicron-like variants that are circulating, he said, appear to have developed to be more resilient to immunity, both received from infection and from the vaccine; however, there are studies on omicron-specific boosters. He said the virus and its variants is an example of natural selection, and humans have become unwitting agents of that evolution.

“Omicron’s kind of its own thing, which is weird because omicron is a little over 99½% identical to all the other versions, but it’s got enough changes at just the right spot where most of your antibodies want to bind that it ends up being basically Teflon coated,” he said. “The antibodies that would stop any other strain are kind of useless against omicron.”

It is possible for additional boosters to be needed in the short term, he said, but the current trajectory shows the world being “on track to knock out this virus completely.” The difficult part now, he said, is increasing immunity in areas of the world where “dinosaur” variants that were seen in the United States in spring 2020 and fall 2021 are still being seen.

“Those viruses can still work in that population, but we’ve knocked out a lot of the other ones, and that’s a step toward kind of pinning the virus down,” Neuman said. The older variants are only seen in locations where there is low immunity, and places of higher immunity are seeing omicron-like variants. “Right now, if we were able to roll out omicron-specific boosters, I think we could pretty much knock out the last viruses that are out there for the moment. Now, it is still a race. Will a virus change faster than we come up with solutions? But there are solutions on the table for everything that exists right now. It’s more a matter of logistics; how do you get them to the right people in the right places, some of which are rather inaccessible.”

If a virus grows in a low-immunity location and a new variant develops, he said, that new variant could make its way around the world, saying the race to drive COVID-19 into extinction will take cooperation from the entire world.

“As long as this thing is out there, you gotta sleep with one eye open to some extent, at least the public health service has to,” he said, “and we have to be ready to switch vaccines. We have to be ready to take precautions like masking when the need arises. We’re in a lull, and it’s good to blow off a little steam for a little bit. It’s probably coming back, so, yeah, watch this space.”

