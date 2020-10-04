Texas A&M Urban Farm United greenhouse utilizes aeroponic towers to expand community offerings

“This project is not just about growing food but growing community, because food brings us all together,” Templin said. “That just warms my heart to no ends.”

Director of Operations for TUFU Stephon Warren, who is pursuing a master’s in plant breeding, said the organization can serve as a model for how urban agriculture can help communities.

“I’ve always had this dream of being able to feed the world somehow,” he said, with urban agriculture as a solution. “I just didn’t think I would get the opportunity to practice it while I’m in college, so it’s just been a really great experience.”

A lot of food insecurity goes back to nutrition, he said, and he hopes its ongoing donations to the 12th Can and TUFU Market can help with part of that. They also are exploring the possibility of processing the land next to the greenhouse to establish row crops.

“I do see this as a solution,” he said. “If every city could have a big greenhouse like this, I feel like we could do it.”

As TUFU Market launches later this month, Warren said, he is excited about moving from a money deficit to money gain and creating a sustainable organization that is not dependent on donations.