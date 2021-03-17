Texas A&M University seeks public input on transportation master plan

Texas A&M University is looking to improve transportation on campus and is inviting community members to offer input.

Texas A&M University Transportation Services, with the help of Walker Consultants, is creating a master plan aimed at aligning mobility programs and infrastructure with the campus community’s needs.

A university website for the initiative says the current direction of how parking and transportation are “provided and managed on campus is not sustainable” due to mounting costs and pressures on “scarce campus parking and transportation resources” that are “reaching their carrying capacity.” The master plan is meant to be a guide for Transportation Services throughout the next decade and beyond.

The website says the plan will prioritize pedestrians, cyclists and transit users and will look to have parking at the periphery of campus so that once drivers park, they can rely on other modes of transportation to circulate.

“Microtransit and other new, emerging modes of transportation will be evaluated and integrated into the long-term plan to increase options and mobility for all,” according to the site.