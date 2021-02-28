Texas A&M, University of Texas compete to raise funds for students impacted by freeze

Aggies and Longhorns alike have the chance to help students negatively affected by the recent winter storm, all while competing to see which school can raise the most money.

The money raised through the “Maroon and Orange: Texas Tough” campaign will go to each schools’ emergency funds and then to students to replace food that went bad during the statewide power outages, as well as personal items and school supplies destroyed by burst pipes, according to Texas A&M Today. It may also go toward bills.

Texas A&M Student Body President Eric Mendoza and UT Student Government President Anagha Kikkeri came up with the fundraiser.

“We want the students to be able to focus on what they’re here for — which is school,” Mendoza told Texas A&M Today. “Distractions that are out of their control, like this winter storm, make that hard, especially when the impact is financial.”

The fundraising effort will end March 10. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Aggies had raised nearly $8,000 and Longhorns raised $4,717.