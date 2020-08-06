Texas A&M University names J. Mike Johnson as new police chief

Texas A&M University has named J. Mike Johnson its next police chief.
Johnson, who has served in the University Police Department for nearly 25 years, most recently as assistant chief, will take over Sept. 1 following the retirement of Chief J. Michael Ragan.
Chris Meyer, associate vice president for the university's office of safety and security, said Johnson's experience and leadership made him the best choice for the next police chief.
“As a longtime resident of this area and Aggie graduate, he knows and is committed to this community and, particularly, to the university," Meyer said in a press release announcing the promotion. "I am confident that Mike will lead the University Police Department to yet higher levels of achievement in its ongoing efforts to protect all A&M students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
Johnson graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor's degree in 2000 and a master's degree in 2006. He has served in several roles in the department, including patrol officer, field training officer and patrol sergeant.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.