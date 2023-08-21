Texas A&M University is the new owner and operator of the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. As part of the Division of Academic and Strategic Collaborations, the center is the second child care center under the university’s administration, the university announced Monday.

“The Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center is a special place here in Bryan-College Station, and I look forward to seeing the center thrive as part of our great university,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said in a Monday press release. “Today, we’ve further strengthened the university-community connection, and I’m just thrilled for this very special school.”

Charlotte Sharp, who passed away in December 2020, is the late wife of John Sharp. Texas A&M will continue serving families that are already part of CSCC and has for room for more families, according to the release; all current staff will continue employment and will hire additional positions.

Earlier this year, the university launched the Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education, which will collaborate with both the CSCC and the Becky Gates Children’s Center to provide students in the Texas A&M School of Education & Human Development a real-world demonstration and training ground to provide access to the latest in early childhood education, according to the release.

“Early childhood education is critically important in our community and throughout our state,” Texas A&M University Interim President Mark A. Welsh III said in a statement. “Through the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center and our existing Becky Gates Children’s Center, along with our Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education, we will elevate and support this work in a meaningful way, benefitting not only the Bryan-College Station community, but also children and families around the state and country.”

Vicki Gibson, prior owner and director of CSCC, will join the Texas A&M University School of Education & Human Development faculty. Erica Ritter will serve as interim director of CSCC until a permanent director is hired. Debbie Almand will serve as interim director of BGCC during that time. These interim appointments will ensure continuity of operations as the university finds a director for the CSCC.

“As we welcome all the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center families into our Aggie family, we are committed to ensuring top-notch care,” Susan Ballabina, chief external affairs officer whose division will house the center, said in the release. “We plan to take time to understand the current CSCC operations and only implement changes that enhance the staff and family experience.”

For information, email the center at cscc@tamu.edu.