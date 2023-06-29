In 2025, Texas A&M University will receive six new electric buses and three new electric charging stations as part of a $9.65 million Brazos Transit District grant through a federal Department of Transportation grant, according to Texas A&M Today.

The new buses will replace six outdated diesel ones while providing the university with a more economical mode of public transportation.

According to Texas A&M Today, the acquisition of the new buses is part of A&M Transportation Service’s goal of providing sustainable transportation.

The Federal Transit Administration Buses and Bus Facilities/Low or No Emissions grant was submitted through a partnership between the university and the Brazos Transit District.