Texas A&M to kick off annual suicide awareness, prevention activities this week

The COVID-19 pandemic led to changes in last year’s suicide awareness month events at A&M that have carried over to some degree this year. For example, Simple said that the school will continue the Suicide Awareness Walk Challenge this year. It’s an event that people can participate from anywhere and that drew in hundreds of people last year, some as far as A&M’s Qatar campus. The walk software was made in partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Simple said that as teams make progress they can learn about health and wellness resources.

Walk participants can register teams of up to eight people and log their steps starting Tuesday. The four-week long event is meant to honor those who died by suicide and support people with suicidal thoughts or those who survived suicide attempts.

There will be multiple days this month when counselors will be at Starbucks locations across campus so that students can talk to them in a more casual setting. Other activities will include an art therapy session at the Student Services Building on the 21st, Yoga at the Memorial Student Center on the 23rd and various educational programs. Some events require registration.

Simple said it is important for people to remember that there are university, state and national resources for them to take advantage of if they are facing mental health challenges.