Texas A&M to host Muster Wednesday

Texas A&M will host its campus Muster ceremony on Wednesday as a hybrid event with some parts virtual and others in-person.

A limited number of family, guests, and a group from the A&M Class of 1971 will be hosted at Reed Arena, the traditional site of campus Muster.

With Reed Arena having limited access, Kyle Field will be open to the public to gather to watch a livestream of the campus Muster ceremony. Gates open at 5 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Candles with an open flame will not be permitted into Kyle Field.

Aggie Muster is held each year on April 21 to honor Aggies who have died during the previous year. This year’s event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed online and broadcast on KAMU-TV. More than 1,500 names are expected to be on the worldwide Muster roll this year.

The campus Muster ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers, Corps of Cadets buglers, interim A&M president John L. Junkins, A&M student body president Eric Mendoza, chair of The Association of Former Students Pat C. Beaird, and Aggie Muster Committee members.