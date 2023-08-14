Howdy Week begins at A&M

Texas A&M University will host “Howdy Week” to welcome back floods of Aggies from Aug. 17-22.

Howdy Week, Aggieland’s official welcome, is a collaborative effort between campus and community partners to connect Aggies to a variety of activities, organizations and important resources, according to a Monday press release.

The six-day schedule will include 13 featured events; some of which include:

MSC’s Party in the Park — Thursday, Aug. 17 — 8:30-10:30 p.m. Meet t he members of the MSC committees to find the right involvement opportunity for you while enjoying live entertainment, door prizes, games and more.

Rec-A-Palooza — Friday, Aug. 18 — 7-10 p.m. The activit ies offered at Rec-A-Palooza will highlight different programs and services within the department, such as intramural sports, outdoor adventures, strength and conditioning, fitness and wellness, aquatics and sport clubs.

President’s Picnic — Saturday, Aug. 19 — 6-9 p.m. Join the Preside nt’s Office for a picnic in Aggie Park to kick off the 2023-24 academic year.

Howdy Week Movie Night <&dateline> Saturday, Aug. 19 <&dateline> 9-11 p.m. MSC Aggie C inema invites you to a fun-filled night with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

GatheRing and Yell Practice <&dateline> Sunday, Aug. 20 <&dateline> 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join y our classmates at The Association of Former Students for free food and an opportunity to try on a Class of 2027 Aggie Ring.

Explore the full schedule of events for more information.