Texas A&M telehealth programs to expand in coming years

Texas A&M was one of many institutions to recently earn funds to improve telehealth studies and services. The Biden administration announced in a Wednesday press release that more than $19 million was poured into expanding telehealth in rural and underserved areas across the country through the Health Resources & Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funds.

The $19 million is split up among four key programs, as explained in the release. A&M was one of 11 institutions selected for the “evidence-based direct to consumer telehealth network program.” This group is meant to expand access to health services in primary care, acute care and behavioral care, which is essentially mental health care.

McCord said that one of the most important parts of the funding is right in the title — “direct to consumer.” For years, McCord said that telehealth has required people to go to a site within their community where they can get on a video call with a clinic somewhere else that has the staff available to help that patient. The more recent push in the telehealth field, McCord said, has been to provide the services directly to patients.

“In this round of funding,” McCord said, “they really want to look at that direct to consumer side of telehealth, and I think that’s where this project will specifically be pushing the envelope — to expand the high-quality care that we’ve already offered in our in-person clinics, and offered in a hub-and-spoke modality, and stretch that to say, ‘What all can we do well directly to your home, directly to the consumer.’”

