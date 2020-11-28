Texas A&M team working on all-terrain military robot

A Texas A&M professor is leading a research team that is working to develop unmanned ground vehicles with agile and versatile locomotive capabilities for urban military operations.
Through a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency swarm-enabled tactics contract, Texas A&M professor Kiju Lee and her team are developing an adaptable Wheel-and-Leg Transformable Robot that can travel efficiently over a variety of surfaces, including staircases, Lee explained in a Zoom interview on Tuesday.
The robot will be able to move with wheels or legs depending on the immediate need and will be able to decide for itself which to use.
Lee is an associate professor in the departments of mechanical engineering and engineering technology and industrial distribution. Lee said her team is currently working on multiple prototypes in advance of a DARPA field exercise scheduled for early next year.
“It’s not gonna be the holidays for us,” Lee said with a laugh. “We are working hard to get the fully functioning hardware platform to be tested and … we can show the physical demonstration there.”
Assisting Lee in her research is a team of four graduate students and one undergraduate, she said.
Lee joined the Texas A&M faculty after 11 years at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland; she moved to Bryan-College Station in part because her sister is also part of the A&M faculty.
“The robot will be equipped with its autonomous control algorithms that will be able to assess its environment and automatically navigate in an unknown environment,” Lee said. “The robot is capable of detecting its own environment and generating its own trajectory.”
She explained that the robot has its own brain and sensors that can process data to promptly decide how and where to operate. Human users can command the robot, Lee said, even as the robot will be able to operate on its own.
Asked how such robots will help military operations, Lee replied that robots can work as “first responders” that assist military personnel and get information about terrain or landscape. She added that though the technology is being created for military use, there will be applications in the agriculture area and other domestic fields of work and study.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered how the team worked together, with a greater reliance on simulations to best utilize work-at-home time, Lee said. She noted that the team is most focused on getting the robot to effectively navigate staircases.
“We’re particularly interested in staircases, because in urban military operations, there are indoor and outdoor staircases everywhere,” Lee said. She said her team is working to make a relatively simple design that still achieves a variety of operations.
